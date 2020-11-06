VEREIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of VEREIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

VER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

NYSE VER opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

