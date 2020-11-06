Premier Financial (PFC) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) is one of 116 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Premier Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Premier Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Competitors 962 1977 1424 104 2.15

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Premier Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Premier Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million $49.37 million 7.21 Premier Financial Competitors $864.99 million $115.12 million 12.17

Premier Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% Premier Financial Competitors 12.04% 4.92% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

