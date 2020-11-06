FY2020 EPS Estimates for United States Cellular Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United States Cellular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Cellular’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

USM stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 416,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 113,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

