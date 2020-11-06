FY2020 Earnings Forecast for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Issued By Cormark

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.85 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.00.

In other StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$183,942.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,789 shares in the company, valued at C$384,032.67. In the last three months, insiders acquired 172,356 shares of company stock valued at $513,399.

About StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.