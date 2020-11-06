FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonovia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VONOY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.
