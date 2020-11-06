The Weir Group PLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Weir Group in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

