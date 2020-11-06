Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

WM stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

