FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPX. Scotiabank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

