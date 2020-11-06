Oppenheimer Comments on Intersect ENT Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.89). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

XENT stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 80,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

