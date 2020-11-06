FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Increased by Analyst

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth about $3,498,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 48.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 392.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 80,863 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

