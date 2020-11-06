Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Shares

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of RSG opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

