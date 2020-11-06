Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $514.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $529.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.43 and its 200 day moving average is $395.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.