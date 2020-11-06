Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.66 million, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

