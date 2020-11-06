Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.09 on Friday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

