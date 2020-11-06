Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.09 on Friday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Conversion Labs versus Jason Industries Head to Head Contrast
Conversion Labs versus Jason Industries Head to Head Contrast
Head to Head Comparison: ProSight Global & The Competition
Head to Head Comparison: ProSight Global & The Competition
Contrasting TDK and Qualstar
Contrasting TDK and Qualstar
Financial Review: Volt Information Sciences vs. Its Competitors
Financial Review: Volt Information Sciences vs. Its Competitors
Financial Survey: Spirit Airlines vs. Its Rivals
Financial Survey: Spirit Airlines vs. Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report