Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $65.14.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.