N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Insider Rachel Izzard Buys 57,377 Shares

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) insider Rachel Izzard bought 57,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

LON BWNG opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.48. N Brown Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.14).

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

