N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Insider Rachel Izzard Buys 57,377 Shares

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) insider Rachel Izzard bought 57,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).
LON BWNG opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.48. N Brown Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.14).
N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Company Profile
