Fang (SFUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

SFUN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Fang has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

