Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein Acquires 23,866 Shares of Stock

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Friday. Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

