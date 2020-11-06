MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (MAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.97 million.

Shares of MAV stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 million and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAV. National Bank Financial raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

