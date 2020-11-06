Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Purchases 696 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £174 ($227.33).

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 590 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £171.10 ($223.54).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 24.87 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.37.

CPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

