DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DKNG opened at $43.03 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

