Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

