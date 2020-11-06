Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (UNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:UNS opened at C$6.50 on Friday. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

