Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 108 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £299.16 ($390.85).
Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 2nd, Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.80).
LON GRI opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.37. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
About Grainger plc (GRI.L)
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.