Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 108 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £299.16 ($390.85).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Vanessa Simms acquired 102 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.80).

LON GRI opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.37. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

About Grainger plc (GRI.L)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

