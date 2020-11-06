Tarena International (TEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.36.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Earnings History for Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

