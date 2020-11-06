Tarena International (TEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.36.
Tarena International Company Profile
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.