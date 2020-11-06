Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (HRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$128.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million.

Shares of HRX opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of $397.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

HRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

