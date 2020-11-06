John Douglas Buys 3,365 Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Stock

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Friday. RPS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.60 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.23. The company has a market cap of $128.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.85.

RPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

