Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Insider Karl Sternberg Purchases 10,000 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Karl Sternberg purchased 7,500 shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock opened at GBX 243.80 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (up from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 261 ($3.41).

About Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

