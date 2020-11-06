Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q3 2020

Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VIPS opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

