Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Insider Daniel Frumkin Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) insider Daniel Frumkin bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

LON MTRO opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.84) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.45. Metro Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.60 ($3.65). The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Conversion Labs versus Jason Industries Head to Head Contrast
Conversion Labs versus Jason Industries Head to Head Contrast
Head to Head Comparison: ProSight Global & The Competition
Head to Head Comparison: ProSight Global & The Competition
Contrasting TDK and Qualstar
Contrasting TDK and Qualstar
Financial Review: Volt Information Sciences vs. Its Competitors
Financial Review: Volt Information Sciences vs. Its Competitors
Financial Survey: Spirit Airlines vs. Its Rivals
Financial Survey: Spirit Airlines vs. Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report