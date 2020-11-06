Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Insider Daniel Frumkin Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) insider Daniel Frumkin bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

LON MTRO opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.84) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.45. Metro Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.60 ($3.65). The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Get Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.