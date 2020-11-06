Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £274,350 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £274,350 ($358,440.03).

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.98. Goodwin PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,660 ($47.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,067.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,826.80.

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 81.71 ($1.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

