Insider Selling: Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Insider Sells 19,432 Shares of Stock

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total value of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.37. Abcam plc has a one year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,188 ($15.52) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abcam plc (ABC.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

