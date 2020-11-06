Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) Insider Sells £510,000 in Stock

Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Shares of INL opened at GBX 51.05 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72. Inland Homes plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

Get Inland Homes plc (INL.L) alerts:

Inland Homes plc (INL.L) Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 7,796 plots in the south and south-east of England, 2,170 residential plots spread across 405 acres as well as has 892 homes under construction.

