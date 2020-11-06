Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed Sells 3,335,190 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,335,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £1,801,002.60 ($2,353,021.43).

Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45).

AML opened at GBX 53.10 ($0.69) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 635.88 ($8.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.99. The company has a market cap of $918.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.90 ($5.56).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

