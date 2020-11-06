Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $163.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

