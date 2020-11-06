Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $163.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History and Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Critical Survey: International Tower Hill Mines vs. Its Peers
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vonovia SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
The Weir Group PLC Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.'s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti
Oppenheimer Comments on Intersect ENT Inc's FY2020 Earnings
