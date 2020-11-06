Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AudioEye, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AudioEye in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEYE. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

