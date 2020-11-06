Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Issued By Pi Financial (CVE:MVP)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

CVE MVP opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. MediaValet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Company Profile

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

