The Buckle, Inc. Stock Drops 0.2% Following October Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 1.7% in the month of October. The Buckle’s stock fell by 0.2% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKE stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.22.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Buckle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Buckle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

