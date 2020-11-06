Immunome, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 11th

Immunome’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Immunome had issued 3,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on IMNM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $12.05 on Friday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.