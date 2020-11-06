Stantec (NYSE:STN) and China CGame (NYSE:CCGM) Financial Comparison

Stantec (NYSE:STN) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stantec and China CGame’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $3.64 billion 0.90 $146.50 million $1.52 19.22 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than China CGame.

Risk and Volatility

Stantec has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CGame has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stantec and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 3 5 0 2.63 China CGame 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stantec currently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Stantec’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stantec is more favorable than China CGame.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Stantec shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 3.94% 11.83% 4.98% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stantec beats China CGame on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics. It also offers water, transportation, and public works; transportation planning and traffic engineering; and resource assessment, mine development, reclamation, hydrology, and geotechnical and infrastructure engineering services, as well as urban planning, traffic assessments and optimization, environmental impact assessments, and public consultation services. In addition, the company provides structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and hydraulics engineering services. It serves urban regeneration, infrastructure, education, energy, industrial, building, tourism and leisure, and waste and water sectors, as well as office and commercial, residential, and retail and town centers. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

