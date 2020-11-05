DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,116 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.06.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

