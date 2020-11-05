Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,632 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEP opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

