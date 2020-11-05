Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $210,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 30.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

