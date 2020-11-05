DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

