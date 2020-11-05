Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.37.

STZ opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

