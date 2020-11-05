Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

LSI opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

