Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zynga by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,141 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth about $11,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

