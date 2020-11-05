Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 215.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,900. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $102.79 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

