Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

