Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $2,414,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

